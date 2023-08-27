Ethiopian smashes course record at Donegal Half Marathon – McCready wins ladies’ title

Ethiopian Yared Derese smashed the course record as he won the Donegal Half Marathon in 1 hour 7 minutes and 22 seconds this morning.

Running for the Carrick Aces club in Monaghan, he crossed the line more than six minutes ahead of second placed Shane O’Donnell (1:13.38) with Philip McHugh of Letterkenny AC (1:15.28) in third.

Helen McCready of Rosses AC defended her women’s title as she knocked almost two minutes off last year’s time to win in 1:24.54, ahead of Natasha Kelly of Finn Valley AC (1:24.32) and Ciara Cunningham of Tir Chonaill AC (1:24.36).

More than 450 people entered this year’s event which was based at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

The category winners were:

M40 – Raymond Birch, Letterkenny AC

M45 – Charlie O’Donnell, Rosses AC

M50 – Patrick Trimble – Rosses AC

M55 – Anthony Doherty – Milford AC

M60 – Karol Doherty – Inishowen

F40 – Martina Mulhern – Rosses AC

F45 – Deirdre McGarrigle – Tir Chonaill AC

F50 – Philomena Gallagher – Tir Chonaill AC

F55 – Emer Magee – Rosses AC

F60 – Margaret Sweeney