Housing minister considers new scheme in the Budget

The State may start buying new-build apartments that developers can’t sell.

The Housing Minister has told the Sunday Business Post he’s considering a new scheme in the Budget, that would see the State use the apartments for cost-rental housing.

The backstop could see developers subsidised with up to 144 thousand per unit, to bridge the gap between construction costs and an achievable market price.

But Assistant Professor in Social Policy at Maynooth University, Dr. Rory Hearne thinks it’s yet another short-term measure: