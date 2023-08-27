McGrory to contest world final

Ireland will contest the 4×400 metres Women’s relay final at the World Championships in Budapest tonight.

Donegal’s Kelly McGrory, Sharlene Mawdsley, Roisin Harrison and Sophie Becker will represent the Irish when that gets underway at 8.59pm.

They booked their place in the final as a fastest non automatic qualifier, finishing 4th on their heat after a disqualification for the US.

The Irish time was a season’s best of 3:26.18.