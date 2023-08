Naomh Conaill went into half time five points down but fought back to draw nine points each against St. Eunan’s, in front of a home crowd at the Davy Brennan Memorial Park in the second round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Naomh Conaill were seven points down at a stage, manager Martin Regan said to Ciaran O’Donnell post match that “nothing went right for us in that first half”..