Ours to Protect

Reaction from Donegal Half Marathon winners

This years Donegal Half Marathon was won by Ethiopian, Yared Derese.

He finished in a time of 1 hour 7 minutes and 22 seconds, a course record.

Chris Ashmore was at todays event for Highland Radio and got the reaction of the winners, but first he spoke with Yared Derese after the race..

Rosses AC athlete, Helen McCready successfully defended her women’s title to finish in a time of 1:24:54, nearly two minutes quicker than her time last year.

Race director Brendan McDaid was “absolutely delighted with the proceedings today”..

 

 

 

 

Smoker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for age limit on purchasing tobacco to be raised to 21

27 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two children hospitalised after crash in the North

27 August 2023
creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Department of Children accused of misleading the public amid creche closures

27 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main due to cause disruptions to Malin Head and surrounding areas today

27 August 2023
Advertisement

