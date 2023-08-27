Reaction from Donegal Half Marathon winners

This years Donegal Half Marathon was won by Ethiopian, Yared Derese.

He finished in a time of 1 hour 7 minutes and 22 seconds, a course record.

Chris Ashmore was at todays event for Highland Radio and got the reaction of the winners, but first he spoke with Yared Derese after the race..

Rosses AC athlete, Helen McCready successfully defended her women’s title to finish in a time of 1:24:54, nearly two minutes quicker than her time last year.

Race director Brendan McDaid was “absolutely delighted with the proceedings today”..