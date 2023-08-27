Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Searches ongoing for missing prisoner in the north

Police in the North are searching for a prisoner who’s at large.

It’s believed 59 year old Thomas McCabe – who was on day release from prison – may be in Dublin.

The PSNI says he has connections to Dublin and Newry.

Thomas McCabe was sentenced to life for murder in 1990.

He was due to return from day release from prison on Wednesday last – but failed to do so.

The PSNI has this afternoon issued an appeal to the public for help – and to Mr. McCabe directly, to hand himself in.

He’s described as 5 foot 8 in height, of medium build, with short, grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey top, blue jeans, and grey trainers.

Police say Mr. McCabe has connections in Dublin, Newry and Newtonabbey outside Belfast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Smoker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for age limit on purchasing tobacco to be raised to 21

27 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two children hospitalised after crash in the North

27 August 2023
creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Department of Children accused of misleading the public amid creche closures

27 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main due to cause disruptions to Malin Head and surrounding areas today

27 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Smoker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for age limit on purchasing tobacco to be raised to 21

27 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two children hospitalised after crash in the North

27 August 2023
creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Department of Children accused of misleading the public amid creche closures

27 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main due to cause disruptions to Malin Head and surrounding areas today

27 August 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Searches ongoing for missing prisoner in the north

27 August 2023
Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vigil for crash victims in Clonmel this evening

27 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube