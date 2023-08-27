Searches ongoing for missing prisoner in the north

Police in the North are searching for a prisoner who’s at large.

It’s believed 59 year old Thomas McCabe – who was on day release from prison – may be in Dublin.

The PSNI says he has connections to Dublin and Newry.

Thomas McCabe was sentenced to life for murder in 1990.

He was due to return from day release from prison on Wednesday last – but failed to do so.

The PSNI has this afternoon issued an appeal to the public for help – and to Mr. McCabe directly, to hand himself in.

He’s described as 5 foot 8 in height, of medium build, with short, grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey top, blue jeans, and grey trainers.

Police say Mr. McCabe has connections in Dublin, Newry and Newtonabbey outside Belfast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI