Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Vandalism incident in Raphoe last night

An incident of vandalism occurred in Raphoe last night.

Raphoe Tidy Towns issued a public notice with photographs of the damage.

The destruction, which included broken branches and de-potted flower beds, has been reported to Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Offer a home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing minister considers new scheme in the Budget

27 August 2023
FLOWERS
News, Top Stories

Vandalism incident in Raphoe last night

27 August 2023
Smoker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for age limit on purchasing tobacco to be raised to 21

27 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two children hospitalised after crash in the North

27 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Offer a home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing minister considers new scheme in the Budget

27 August 2023
FLOWERS
News, Top Stories

Vandalism incident in Raphoe last night

27 August 2023
Smoker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for age limit on purchasing tobacco to be raised to 21

27 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two children hospitalised after crash in the North

27 August 2023
creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Department of Children accused of misleading the public amid creche closures

27 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main due to cause disruptions to Malin Head and surrounding areas today

27 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube