An incident room has been set up at Clonmel Garda Station while investigations into the cause of Friday’s tragic crash continue across the weekend.

The collision claimed the lives of four young people, the driver, who was in his 20s – and three teenage girls who were on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert Results.

A special vigil is taking place at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel from 6.30pm this evening.

Garda Superintendent Kieran Ruane says weather may have played a part: