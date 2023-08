It ended in a draw between Naomh Conaill and St. Eunan’s in the second round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship at the Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

After the full time whistle it finished Naomh Conaill 0-09 St. Eunan’s 0-09.

St. Eunan’s captain and man of the match Niall O’Donnell said “we could of definitely won that game”…