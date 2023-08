The Donegal Intermediate Football Championship resumed with Buncrana welcoming Malin to The Scarvey in what was an Inishowen derby.

The match ended in a draw, Buncrana 0-10 Malin 1-07.

Buncrana coincided three points in a row towards full time and after the match Buncrana manger Gary Duffy said “we weren’t clinical enough at the end”…