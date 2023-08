Most beaches and coastal areas across the country are not clean, according to the latest report issued this morning by IBAL, Irish Business Against Litter.

Both Bundoran and Killybegs Harbour are deemed to be moderately littered.

There’s been a 50 per cent rise in clean sites overall, but coastal areas are more littered than towns.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says there are NO litter blackspots this this time……