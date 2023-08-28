Donegal County Council has come sixth in new analysis on electric vehicle transition

Donegal County Council has come sixth in electric vehicle transition among local authorities across the country.

New analysis has today been unveiled by Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions.

Donegal County Council has electrified 6% of its fleet.

Despite the government’s ambition of having 945,000 EV’s on the road by 2030, the analysis finds an alarming lack of investment by local authorities.

Eighteen of the 21 local authorities that responded had electrified less than 10% of their fleet.

The only other two local authorities that reported 10% or higher electrification amongst their fleets were Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (22% – 46 EVs) and Galway City Council (21% – 20 EVs.)

The analysis also revealed widespread usage of telematics in local authority fleets which have the capacity to help reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles.