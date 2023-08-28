Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly McGrory – “We out performed ourselves”

Ireland Team Operations Manager Teresa McDaid, Kelly McGrory and AI President John Cronin.

There was an eighth place finish for the Irish 4 by 400 women’s relay team in their final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory who got the call to replace Rhasidat Adeleke, joined Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison and Sharlene Mawdsley to finish in a time of three minutes, 27-point-zero eight seconds.

To qualify for the final, the team set a season best time on Saturday night.

Speaking on Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show, Kelly told Greg Hughes the Irish team were delighted to be eighth in the world and they out performed themselves at the championships:

Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

28 August 2023
New information campaign encourages applications to Local Authority Home Loan scheme

28 August 2023
Burst water main in Rathmullan

28 August 2023
Chair of Raphoe Community Action says vandalism incident undermines regeneration work

28 August 2023
