Kelly McGrory – “We out performed ourselves”

There was an eighth place finish for the Irish 4 by 400 women’s relay team in their final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory who got the call to replace Rhasidat Adeleke, joined Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison and Sharlene Mawdsley to finish in a time of three minutes, 27-point-zero eight seconds.

To qualify for the final, the team set a season best time on Saturday night.

Speaking on Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show, Kelly told Greg Hughes the Irish team were delighted to be eighth in the world and they out performed themselves at the championships: