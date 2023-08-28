Louth TD concerned that family of Pte Sean Rooney will not get justice

A Dundalk based TD says he has concerns that the family of Sean Rooney, the UN peacekeeper killed in Lebanon late last year, will not get justice.

The 23 year old army private was a native of Dundalk, but lived in Newtowncunningham for a number of years and attended St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Ruari O’Murchu said while five men have been accused in relation to the attack, he has concerns, and he has reservations, and he has raised those concerns with Tanaiste and Defence MInister Michael Martin……….