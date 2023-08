The NCT is no longer going cashless.

The operator had announced the move last week.

However, Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers says discussions must take place before any such change is made.

Age Action Ireland is welcoming the news, saying the measure would have negatively impacted on older people who choose to only use cash.

Its Head of Advocacy and Public Affairs, Celine Byrne, says the decision of some elderly people to remain ‘offline’ must be respected……..