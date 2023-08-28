New information campaign encourages applications to Local Authority Home Loan scheme

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien launched an information campaign today which encourages people who wish to purchase a new or second-hand home to build their own home.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien today launched an information campaign encouraging those looking to purchase a new or second-hand home or build their own home to consider applying for a Local Authority Home Loan.

A Local Authority Home Loan is a Government backed mortgage for creditworthy first time buyers (or those making a fresh start after a divorce, separation or bankruptcy) and is available nationwide from the nearest local authority. It enables an applicant to borrow up to 90% of the value of the property.

The campaign which will run on radio, digital and social media will highlight a Local Authority Home Loan as a viable source of finance for those seeking to get on the property ladder, especially for those who may not have been able to obtain finance from traditional mortgage providers.

Commenting Minister O’Brien said:

“Affordability and the chance to own a home is at the heart of the Government’s housing policy. The Local Authority Home Loan is one of several initiatives which offers tangible financial assistance to those looking to purchase their own home.

“To date, over 3,350 households have successfully applied to the scheme, have been provided with a State backed mortgage and have purchased their own home.

“Earlier this year, we made major improvements to the loan by increasing both the house price ceilings for all local authority areas and raising the income eligibility limits for applicants meaning it now applies to a wider base with more people eligible to apply.

I’m encouraging anyone who is seeking to get on the property ladder but who have received insufficient offers of finance to look into the option of applying for a Local Authority Home Loan.”

The information campaign website is www.localauthorityhomeloan.ie