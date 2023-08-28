Noonan hopeful osprey breeding programme will be a success

The first Osprey Bird chicks from a new National Parks and Wildlife Service programme were introduced in to the wild at the weekend.

50 Osprey chicks are being brought in to the country over the next five years.

The aim is to establish a breeding colony in the republic. There is breeding taking place in Fermanagh, and ospreys from there have already been spotted in Donegal.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan says the release of these chicks is a significant step towards what he hopes will be their permanent return to this country………….