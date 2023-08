A West Donegal councillor says at a time when regular pipe bursts at Meenacladdy threaten to flood a local house, it’s not acceptable for Uisce Eireann to say it cannot address the situation because other areas need to be prioritised.

Repeating his call for an emergency meeting between Uisce Eireann and local representatives this week, Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh said the utility is spending hundreds of thousands of euro on temporary fixes, and that doesn’t make sense…….