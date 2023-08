One of the prisoners who are at large in Northern Ireland has been located.

35 year old Sean Megaw had been released on compassionate grounds for funeral on Saturday, but did not return.

The PSNI says he has since been arrested at an address in Belfast, following police appeals for help.

However, 59 year old convicted murderer Thomas McCabe remains at large, after failing to return from day release on Wednesday.

He’s understood to have connections to Dubln and Newry.