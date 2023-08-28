Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Roads resurfacing works to take place on Killin to Drumnacarry Road

Donegal County Council have issued a road resurfacing alert.

Lucy Peoples has more :

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Tullan Strand Bundoran
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bundoran and Killybegs ‘moderately littered’ according to IBAL

28 August 2023
Derryreel Crossroads
News, Top Stories

Roads resurfacing works to take place on Killin to Drumnacarry Road

28 August 2023
askonefamily
News, Audio, Top Stories

15% increase in queries to national helpline for one-parent families

28 August 2023
Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Minister of Justice to reduce immigration fees related to Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card

28 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Tullan Strand Bundoran
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bundoran and Killybegs ‘moderately littered’ according to IBAL

28 August 2023
Derryreel Crossroads
News, Top Stories

Roads resurfacing works to take place on Killin to Drumnacarry Road

28 August 2023
askonefamily
News, Audio, Top Stories

15% increase in queries to national helpline for one-parent families

28 August 2023
Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Minister of Justice to reduce immigration fees related to Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card

28 August 2023
Offer a home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing minister considers new scheme in the Budget

27 August 2023
FLOWERS
News, Top Stories

Vandalism incident in Raphoe last night

27 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube