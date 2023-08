Two men, a father and a son, were injured after a road accident in Gweedore last night.

The two men were walking and were hit by a car on a busy road in the Glassagh area.

One of them is now in intensive care.

Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that the Gweedore community have consistently raised the issue to the council in terms of safety measures: