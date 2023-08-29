Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Air Traffic control chaos set to continue into today

Air passengers leaving and arriving into Ireland can expect more cancellations and delays today.

A fault at Air Traffic Control in the UK has now been fixed, however the knock-on effect to flights right across Europe and beyond is likely to continue for a number of days.

It’s not clear what caused the system to break down but it meant that take-offs and landings had to be processed manually.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Irish airports.

Anyone due to fly today is being told to contact their airline before setting out to the airport.

The UK Air traffic control operator, NATS  posted this apology online, from operations director Juliet Kennedy…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Airplane
News, Audio, Top Stories

Air Traffic control chaos set to continue into today

29 August 2023
colm markey
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Electoral Commission wrong in its approach to European boundaries’ – Markey

29 August 2023
aontu aug 29
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peader Toibin TD to address Aontu meeting on sex education concerns

29 August 2023
Ramelton Road
News, Top Stories

Night time road works to partially close Letterkenny’s Ramelton Road this week

29 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Airplane
News, Audio, Top Stories

Air Traffic control chaos set to continue into today

29 August 2023
colm markey
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Electoral Commission wrong in its approach to European boundaries’ – Markey

29 August 2023
aontu aug 29
News, Audio, Top Stories

Peader Toibin TD to address Aontu meeting on sex education concerns

29 August 2023
Ramelton Road
News, Top Stories

Night time road works to partially close Letterkenny’s Ramelton Road this week

29 August 2023
nct letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCT not going cashless

28 August 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday August 28th

28 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube