Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Another Podium for Rhys Irwin at Cadwell Park British Superbikes

Following a pre-race Eurosport feature interview Rhys was ready to race at Round 8 of the British Supersport Championship as the newly named ‘Smiling Assassin’ at Cadwell Park UK.

With the Championship heating up – Currie, Irwin, Booth Amos and Stapleford are all in the mix for the Championship with Currie leading Irwin by only 12 points for the top spot.

Practice 1 & 2 with mixed conditions had a fast pace with Currie and Irwin being the racers to watch. In Saturday qualifying, Rhys set the second fastest lap leaving him on the front row of the grid for Race 1 and again it proved to be Currie and Rhys in the lead closely followed by World Supersport contender Booth Amos and Stapleford.

A small mistake on lap 7 saw Rhys crash out leaving him bruised and battered with a badly damaged bike. The team worked until late getting the bike race ready. Morning warm up saw Rhys’s bike blow his engine leaving doubt over whether he would be ready for Race 2 but beyond all expectations and the diligent work of the team mechanics, they got the bike to the line for the race.

With no testing and racing after a fast crash Rhys kept his nerve and raced a steady safe race to bring his little Suzuki across the line in third place taking the final podium of his race weekend.

Te Donegal man said afterwards,”This has been a real tough one both physically and mentally. A fast off like that in Race 1 leaves its mark and I am sore all over today, that along with the uncertainty of the replaced engine I had to make sure I finished in the points for the Championship. I am so happy that I was able to do that. Its weekends like this that I am so grateful for all the messages from my supporters and my race family in my garage. I must give a special thanks to the team who have not stopped all weekend and all my sponsors who keep my wheels turning”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gda sean sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn of a number of text scams doing the rounds again

29 August 2023
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed at Carrowreagh, Bridgend following collision

29 August 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Buncrana gardai investigating criminal damage at Millfield Grove

29 August 2023
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating Burtonport burglary

29 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gda sean sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn of a number of text scams doing the rounds again

29 August 2023
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed at Carrowreagh, Bridgend following collision

29 August 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Buncrana gardai investigating criminal damage at Millfield Grove

29 August 2023
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating Burtonport burglary

29 August 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Galway TD calls for more Garda overtime as survey show 63% have few fears about crime

29 August 2023
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman due in court in connection with Slieve League assault in June

29 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube