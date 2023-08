Gardai in Buncrana are seeking information about a criminal damage incident in which a van had its window broken outside a house on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

There was a golf club lying beside the white Citroen Berlingo which was parked outside the owner’s residence in the Millfield Grove estate.

Gardai say no entry was gained into the van, and nothing was taken.

Buncrana Garda Station can be contacted at 074 93 209540.