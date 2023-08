Concern has been expressed by a local mother after she saw a man appear to watch her 3 year old daughter at the new skating facility at the Town Park in Letterkenny.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Marti outlined how she saw a man acting suspiciously, and when she went to investigate, she found him hurriedly adjusting his trousers in a spot where he could see the skate park.

She told Greg Hughes she is in no doubt as to what was happening………….