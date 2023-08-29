Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Donegal Gardai warn that lives can be wiped out in instant on roads

Gardai in Donegal are reminding motorists how lives can sadly be wiped out in an instant on the roads.

It’s after a number of drivers were detected speeding by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit yesterday.

Two of the motorists who were stopped for speeding offences were arrested after they subsequently failed a roadside drug test with both testing positive for cannabis.

One of them was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected cannabis.

Gardai are urging drivers to slow down and never drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

They’re warning to not let lives be lost because of a poor decision.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LK Drivers
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn that lives can be wiped out in instant on roads

29 August 2023
milking cows
News, Top Stories

Donegal dairy farmers suffer large drop in milk revenue

29 August 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal IHF President calls for urban and rural hotels to be treated differently

29 August 2023
tesco
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Tesco store to undergo refurbishment

29 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

LK Drivers
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn that lives can be wiped out in instant on roads

29 August 2023
milking cows
News, Top Stories

Donegal dairy farmers suffer large drop in milk revenue

29 August 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal IHF President calls for urban and rural hotels to be treated differently

29 August 2023
tesco
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Tesco store to undergo refurbishment

29 August 2023
Letterkenny Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern at activities of man seen adjusting his trousers in Letterkenny Town Park

29 August 2023
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with murder of Robert Wilkin in June

29 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube