Donegal Gardai warn that lives can be wiped out in instant on roads

Gardai in Donegal are reminding motorists how lives can sadly be wiped out in an instant on the roads.

It’s after a number of drivers were detected speeding by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit yesterday.

Two of the motorists who were stopped for speeding offences were arrested after they subsequently failed a roadside drug test with both testing positive for cannabis.

One of them was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected cannabis.

Gardai are urging drivers to slow down and never drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

They’re warning to not let lives be lost because of a poor decision.