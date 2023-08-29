Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal IHF President calls for urban and rural hotels to be treated differently

The Irish Hotel Federation President in Donegal is urging the government to differentiate between urban and rural hotels.

Paul Diver is urging the government not to completely scrap the lower VAT rate for hospitality.

It’s due to rise from 9 per cent to 13.5 per cent from next week, after three extensions, with hoteliers, publicans and restaurateurs say jobs and entire businesses are at stake.

Paul Diver believes reports of exorbitant prices in Dublin are prompting the increase, but says that’s not happening in Donegal…………

