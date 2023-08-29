‘Electoral Commission wrong in its approach to European boundaries’ – Markey

Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey has criticised the decision of the Electoral Commission not to factor the proposed extra European Parliament seat for Ireland into its review of constituency boundaries.

The Department of Local Government has confirmed that the report, due out tomorrow, will be based on the existing 13-seat allocation, rather than the proposed new allocation of 14 seats.

Mr Markey, who represents the EU Midlands-North-West constituency, said the Commission should have considered all options………