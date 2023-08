Gardai in Donegal have repeated their warning of scams which are doing the rounds, with particular concern being expressed about two in particular, both of which have been reported before.

One involves a text wrongly telling the recipient they are facing potential child exploitation charges, the other involves claims that an eFlow payment is outstanding.

Garda Sean Sweeney raised the concerns with Greg Hughes during the Community Garda Information Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show………..