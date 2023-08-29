Inishowen’s Sligo players to face Bohs in Cup last eight

The draw for the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals has been made and will see Sligo Rovers face off with Bohemians.

Sligo were 11-0 winners against Bonagee United in the previous round on Sunday and have several Inishowen players on the field.

Emma Doherty scored five goals in that win over Bonagee while sisters Jodie and Keri Loughrey and Eimear Lafferty were all in the Sligo jersey.

Elsewhere in the quarter finals, holders Shelbourne go up against DLR Waves.

Last year’s runners-up Athlone Town must get past two-time winners Peamount United and 2017 winners Cork City play Shamrock Rovers.