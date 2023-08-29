Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorists urged to be ‘mindful’ as schools reopen

Drivers in Donegal are being urged to be mindful that schools have reopened.

Gardai are warning motorists to be aware of children close to drop off areas at schools.

Garda Sean Sweeney is urging parents to also make children aware of the dangers:

Top Stories

school back to school education (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists urged to be ‘mindful’ as schools reopen

29 August 2023
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Excise duty increases to come into effect on Friday

29 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Irish man dies in Ibiza

29 August 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday August 29th

29 August 2023
