100% Redress Party not yet decided on whether to contest the next general election

As  voters, politicians, and analysts digest the decision of the Electoral Commission not to change the Donegal constituency boundary in any way, there’s now speculation as to what strategies political parties and independents will adopt in terms of candidate selection ahead of the the next general election.

The election must happen by February 2025, with autumn of next year the most likely date.

One major question in Donegal is will there be a defective blocks candidate?

Ali Farren is PRO of the recently formed 100% Redress Party.

He told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show hey want to walk before they run, and their initial focus will be on the local elections in June of next year…………….

