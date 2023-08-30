Airbnb boosted Donegal economy by €29m in 2022

Airbnb boosted Donegal’s economy by €29 million in 2022.

A report, The Economic Impact of Airbnb in Ireland has found that Airbnb supported 550 jobs across the county last year.

Airbnb’s total contribution to Ireland’s GDP was over €500 million in 2022, creating over 5,000 jobs across the country and representing over 10% of all international tourism spending.

The report highlights how home sharing continues to create significant economic benefits for families and communities in Donegal, as well as the wider tourism economy, particularly in distributing tourism to rural and lesser-visited parts of Ireland.

The total number of guest nights booked in Donegal last year was 379,000.

Guest spending in the county for 2022 was valued at €38 million, distributing the economic benefits of tourism beyond just local Hosts, to local businesses, shops and restaurants.