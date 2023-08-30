Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Airbnb boosted Donegal economy by €29m in 2022

Airbnb boosted Donegal’s economy by €29 million in 2022.

A report, The Economic Impact of Airbnb in Ireland has found that Airbnb supported 550 jobs across the county last year.

Airbnb’s total contribution to Ireland’s GDP was over €500 million in 2022, creating over 5,000 jobs across the country and representing over 10% of all international tourism spending.

The report highlights how home sharing continues to create significant economic benefits for families and communities in Donegal, as well as the wider tourism economy, particularly in distributing tourism to rural and lesser-visited parts of Ireland.

The total number of guest nights booked in Donegal last year was 379,000.

Guest spending in the county for 2022 was valued at €38 million, distributing the economic benefits of tourism beyond just local Hosts, to local businesses, shops and restaurants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dail
News, Top Stories

Donegal remains unchanged in Constituency Review Report 2023

30 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be made this afternoon

30 August 2023
gardapic8
News, Audio, Top Stories

People aged 45 or 50 could soon become Garda recruits

30 August 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

New constituency boundaries could see Donegal split

30 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Dail
News, Top Stories

Donegal remains unchanged in Constituency Review Report 2023

30 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be made this afternoon

30 August 2023
gardapic8
News, Audio, Top Stories

People aged 45 or 50 could soon become Garda recruits

30 August 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

New constituency boundaries could see Donegal split

30 August 2023
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Infant among those killed in Tipperary fatal road collision

30 August 2023
killybegs tow
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard tow stranded yacht to safety

30 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube