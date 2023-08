The first of this years CAO offers will be made later this afternoon.

They’ll be available from 2 o’clock, with the deadline for students to accept their college offer set at 3 o’clock next Wednesday afternoon.

Grade inflation in the Leaving Cert is expected to impact the process again this year.

Education Editor with the Irish Times, Carl O’Brien says points requirements are likely to remain quite high across the board, but reductions can also be expected in some areas: