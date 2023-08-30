Couple who died with grandson in Tipperary crash named

The couple who died along with their three year old grandson in a car crash in Tipperary last night have been named locally.

Tom O’Reilly, his wife Bridget and grandson Tom died when the car they were in hit a wall in Windmill Knockbulloge outside Cashel shortly after 9pm last night.

The other two passengers, a man and woman in their 20s are getting treatment at TUH for serious injuries.

Tributes have begun to pour in on social media for the well known local family from their friends and relatives.