Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Couple who died with grandson in Tipperary crash named

The couple who died along with their three year old grandson in a car crash in Tipperary last night have been named locally.

Tom O’Reilly, his wife Bridget and grandson Tom died when the car they were in hit a wall in Windmill Knockbulloge outside Cashel shortly after 9pm last night.

The other two passengers, a man and woman in their 20s are getting treatment at TUH for serious injuries.

Tributes have begun to pour in on social media for the well known local family from their friends and relatives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man in 40s died following collision in Carrowreagh

30 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murder investigation continues in Derry

30 August 2023
preschool playschool creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mass exodus on horizon for childcare sector

30 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man in 40s died following collision in Carrowreagh

30 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murder investigation continues in Derry

30 August 2023
preschool playschool creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mass exodus on horizon for childcare sector

30 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 August 2023
doochary2
News, Top Stories

Fruit trees stolen in Doochary

30 August 2023
Simon Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pressure mounts on PSNI Chief Constable to stand down

30 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube