Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Fears growing over possible oyster farm in Lough Swilly

A South Inishowen Councillor says he believes plans may be in motion to develop an oyster farm on Lough Swilly, and now is the time for the community to respond.

Councillor Paul Canning says he is aware that consultants have been carrying out surveys and investigation work in and around the Quay Shore.

He has proposed a public meeting be held to discuss the matter, and he’s already had discussions with a marine ecologist from Coastwatch Ireland.

Councillor Canning says it is too late to object to the erection of the trestles once a foreshore license has been granted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Oyster
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears growing over possible oyster farm in Lough Swilly

30 August 2023
100% Redress Party
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Party not yet decided on whether to contest the next general election

30 August 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

Donegal remains unchanged in Constituency Review Report 2023

30 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be made this afternoon

30 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Oyster
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears growing over possible oyster farm in Lough Swilly

30 August 2023
100% Redress Party
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Party not yet decided on whether to contest the next general election

30 August 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

Donegal remains unchanged in Constituency Review Report 2023

30 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be made this afternoon

30 August 2023
gardapic8
News, Audio, Top Stories

People aged 45 or 50 could soon become Garda recruits

30 August 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

New constituency boundaries could see Donegal split

30 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube