Fears growing over possible oyster farm in Lough Swilly

A South Inishowen Councillor says he believes plans may be in motion to develop an oyster farm on Lough Swilly, and now is the time for the community to respond.

Councillor Paul Canning says he is aware that consultants have been carrying out surveys and investigation work in and around the Quay Shore.

He has proposed a public meeting be held to discuss the matter, and he’s already had discussions with a marine ecologist from Coastwatch Ireland.

Councillor Canning says it is too late to object to the erection of the trestles once a foreshore license has been granted: