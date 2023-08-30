Infant among those killed in Tipperary fatal road collision

Three people including an young boy have been killed in a road traffic collision in Co. Tipperary.

Two others were hurt in the crash which happened when the car hit a wall on the outskirts of Cashel last night.

A man and a woman who were in the back of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, along with the infant boy.

The man who was driving, and a female front-seat passenger, are in a serious condition in Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The road, in the Windmill Knockbulloge area, is closed this morning, with forensic investigators due to arrive shortly.

It’s understood those killed and injured were all members of the same family.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.