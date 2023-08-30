Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Infant among those killed in Tipperary fatal road collision

Three people including an young boy have been killed in a road traffic collision in Co. Tipperary.

Two others were hurt in the crash which happened when the car hit a wall on the outskirts of Cashel last night.

A man and a woman who were in the back of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, along with the infant boy.

The man who was driving, and a female front-seat passenger, are in a serious condition in Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The road, in the Windmill Knockbulloge area, is closed this morning, with forensic investigators due to arrive shortly.

It’s understood those killed and injured were all members of the same family.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Dail
News, Top Stories

Donegal remains unchanged in Constituency Review Report 2023

30 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be made this afternoon

30 August 2023
gardapic8
News, Audio, Top Stories

People aged 45 or 50 could soon become Garda recruits

30 August 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

New constituency boundaries could see Donegal split

30 August 2023
Advertisement

