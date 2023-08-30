Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Man in 40s died following collision in Carrowreagh

A man in his 40’s has died following a single car collision yesterday morning at Carrowreagh, Bridge End between 8:30am and 9am.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road in Carrowreagh was closed for a technical examination of the scene but has since since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, or road users who have dashcam footage to please make it available.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man in 40s died following collision in Carrowreagh

30 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murder investigation continues in Derry

30 August 2023
preschool playschool creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mass exodus on horizon for childcare sector

30 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man in 40s died following collision in Carrowreagh

30 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murder investigation continues in Derry

30 August 2023
preschool playschool creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mass exodus on horizon for childcare sector

30 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 August 2023
doochary2
News, Top Stories

Fruit trees stolen in Doochary

30 August 2023
Simon Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pressure mounts on PSNI Chief Constable to stand down

30 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube