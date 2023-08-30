Man in 40s died following collision in Carrowreagh

A man in his 40’s has died following a single car collision yesterday morning at Carrowreagh, Bridge End between 8:30am and 9am.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road in Carrowreagh was closed for a technical examination of the scene but has since since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, or road users who have dashcam footage to please make it available.