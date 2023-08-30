New constituency boundaries could see Donegal split

Changes to Dáil constituencies will be announced this morning along with the creation of up to 21 new TDs.

The Electoral Commission will deliver its report at 8am in one of the most significant redrawing’s of election areas in the history of the State.

All the changes are based on population in order to meet the constitutional requirement to have one TD for every 20 to 30 thousand citizens.

A number of rural five seater’s are likely to become two three seat constituencies including Tipperary, Donegal, Carlow/Kilkenny and Laois/Offaly.