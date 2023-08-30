Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New constituency boundaries could see Donegal split

Changes to Dáil constituencies will be announced this morning along with the creation of up to 21 new TDs.

The Electoral Commission will deliver its report at 8am in one of the most significant redrawing’s of election areas in the history of the State.

All the changes are based on population in order to meet the constitutional requirement to have one TD for every 20 to 30 thousand citizens.

A number of rural five seater’s are likely to become two three seat constituencies including Tipperary, Donegal, Carlow/Kilkenny and Laois/Offaly.

 

Dail
Donegal remains unchanged in Constituency Review Report 2023

30 August 2023
Cao results leaving cert results
CAO offers to be made this afternoon

30 August 2023
gardapic8
People aged 45 or 50 could soon become Garda recruits

30 August 2023
Dail
New constituency boundaries could see Donegal split

30 August 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

