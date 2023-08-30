A former Donegal Garda Sergeant says there is a desperation among authorities as it comes that people aged 45 or 50 could soon become Garda recruits.

The current upper age limit of 35 for anyone applying to join the force looks set to be significantly increased.

The Irish Independent reports its part of ‘radical fresh proposals’ to boost the numbers of uniformed Gardai, and attract serving police officers from other jurisdictions.

But former Garda Sergeant Christy Galligan says it appears they’re trying to exert all options to improve recruitment and retention problems: