Pressure’s mounting on the PSNI’s Chief Constable to stand down.

It comes after the high court in Belfast ruled yesterday that two officers were unlawfully disciplined in 2021 – after an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event.

The judge ruled the officers were disciplined to remove any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland

TUV leader Jim Allister says coupled with the recent PSNI data breach – its time for Simon Byrne to go: