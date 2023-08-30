Public event this evening to discuss proposed changes to Letterkenny plan

Donegal County Council is hosting a drop in event this evening as public consultations continue on the proposed changes to the draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan.

Planning staff will be available to answer queries and talk people through the proposed material alterations in the council chamber at Letterkenny Public Services Centre until 8 o’clock this evening.

The public consultation began earlier this month and will last until Friday week, September 8th.

More details can be found at consult.donegal.ie

Proposed Material Alterations to the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029

Pursuant to S.20(3)(e) and (h) of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (As Amended) [‘the Act’] Donegal County Council has on 11th August, 2023 published Proposed Material Alterations (‘PMA’s’) to the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan (‘the Draft LAP’).

The Council determined (‘the SEA Determination’) that Strategic Environmental Assessment is required in respect of the PMAs, in accordance with S.20(3)(f) of the Act. The published documents therefore include an Environmental Report containing information on the likely significant effects on the environment of implementing the PMAs.

The associated Screening Report, Determination and Notice of Determination are also available to view.

With regards to Appropriate Assessment, the Council determined that an Appropriate Assessment was not required. The relevant documents will be made available for public inspection after the Plan is made (adopted) by the Authority in accordance with Section 177(7) of the Planning and Development Act, 2000 (As Amended).

A Strategic Flood Risk Assessment Report has also been prepared.

Copies of the Proposed Material Alterations of the Draft LAP, the Environmental Report containing information on the likely significant effects on the environment of implementing the PMAs, and the Strategic Flood Risk Assessment may be inspected from Friday 11th August 2023 to Friday 8th September 2023 (both dates inclusive):

At the following Council offices , during normal office hours, Monday to Friday (9.00am to 12.30pm and 1.00pm to 4.30pm) Reception, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford. Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny. Milford Public Services Centre, Main St., Milford. An Clochán Liath (Dungloe) Public Services Centre, Gweedore Road, An Clochán Liath. Carndonagh Public Services Centre, Malin Road, Carndonagh. Donegal Town Public Services Centre, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town.

, during normal office hours, Monday to Friday (9.00am to 12.30pm and 1.00pm to 4.30pm) At Council libraries during their respective opening hours.

Written submissions or observations with respect to the Proposed Material Alterations of the Draft LAP, the Environmental Report containing information on the likely significant effects on the environment of implementing the PMAs and the Strategic Flood Risk Assessment may be made to the Planning Authority between Friday 11th August and Friday 8th September 2023 (both dates inclusive) by the following means, and shall be taken into consideration before the making of any material alteration:

By clicking on the ‘Make A Submission’ button opposite.

By email to: letterkennyplan@donegalcoco.ie. Please insert ‘Letterkenny Plan – Proposed Material Alterations’ in the subject title and include your full name and address in the email.

In writing to: Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, F93 Y622.

Please make your submissions in one medium only. The final date/time for receipt of submissions is Friday 8th September at 4:30pm.

Written submissions or observations redacted for privacy purposes shall, save in exceptional circumstances, be published on this website within 10 working days of its receipt by the Authority.

Copies of the Proposed Material Alterations may be purchased for a fee of €10.00. Copies of the associated technical documents may be purchased for a fee of €10.00 per document.