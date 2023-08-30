Search begins for U20 and U17 County Managers

The clubs of the county have been asked for expressions of interest for the positions of Under 20 and 17 football and hurling managers.

Friday week the 8th September is the closing date for expressions to be with the county secretary.

Having appointed Jim McGuinness as senior manager, the same selection committee, of chairman Fergus McGee, secretary Declan Martin, Martin McHugh, Anthony Molloy and Anthony Doogan will also be involved in finding the football U20 and U17 managers.

That committee will also be able to identify potential candidates for the roles.