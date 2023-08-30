Senior radiographer position remains unfilled in Carndonagh

An Inishowen Councillor says it is clear there are gaps in the recruitment of a senior radiographer for Carndonagh Community Hospital.

In March, the HSE confirmed that a recruitment drive was underway but there’s been further confirmation that the role is to be readvertised.

Councillor Albert Doherty says the HSE needs to incentivise the role more as it is essential a radiographer is available to the people of Carndonagh.

He says it would have in turn, alleviated some of the pressures at Letterkenny University Hospital: