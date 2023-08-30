Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three year old girl dies in crash in Laois

A three year old girl has died in a crash in Laois.

She was hit by a car on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise at about 1.15pm this afternoon.

The child was taken to Portlaoise Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination, and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

It comes less than 24 hours after the crash that claimed the lives of a three year old boy and his grandparents in Cashel in County Tipperary last night.

