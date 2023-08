As the lifeguard season comes to an end, Bundoran RNLI has issued a warning to swimmers.

They are urging them to be extra careful of the consistent rip current on the Great Northern side of Bundoran beach and to instead consider using the Thrupeeny pool or the West end Nun’s pool if no lifeguards are on duty.

Lifeguards will be on duty until this Sunday and then the weekend of September 9th and 10th ahead of the ending of the season.