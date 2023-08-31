Cllr calls for conversation on the impact of tourism in the Donegal gaeltacht

A West Donegal councillor says there needs to be a discussion about the impact of tourism on Gaeltacht communities, and in particular, the high costs that have to be absorbed by the local community when their area becomes popular with visitors.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig was speaking following the publication of figures by AirBnB this week which found their operations had boosted Donegal’s economy by €29 million last year.

There have been claims that the number of houses for let through Airbnb is severely reducing the amount of private rental properties, and that is impacting on the housing crisis.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig told today’s Nine til Noon Show, that Airbnb is not the cause of homelessness, but it does have to be included in the conversation about it……..