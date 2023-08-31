Gardaí reissue road safety appeal following tragic week on Irish roads

The death toll on Irish roads this year has risen to 125 – up 45% on the same time in 2019.

A three year old girl died after she was hit by a car in Portlaoise yesterday afternoon – in what was already a tragic week on our roads.

A three year old boy and his grandparents were killed in a crash in Cashel on Tuesday night, just 30 kilometres from where four young people were killed in Clonmel last Friday.

Meanwhile a man in his 40s also died in Carrowreagh, Bridgend on Tuesday morning as a result of a single car collision.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty from the Garda Press Office says they’re anxious to curb the upward trend in deaths – and serous injuries: