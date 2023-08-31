Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí reissue road safety appeal following tragic week on Irish roads

The death toll on Irish roads this year has risen to 125 – up 45% on the same time in 2019.

A three year old girl died after she was hit by a car in Portlaoise yesterday afternoon – in what was already a tragic week on our roads.

A three year old boy and his grandparents were killed in a crash in Cashel on Tuesday night, just 30 kilometres from where four young people were killed in Clonmel last Friday.

Meanwhile a man in his 40s also died in Carrowreagh, Bridgend on Tuesday morning as a result of a single car collision.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty from the Garda Press Office says they’re anxious to curb the upward trend in deaths – and serous injuries:

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was Ireland’s fifth most overcrowded hospital during August

31 August 2023
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hundreds of children with disabilities badly failed in Donegal – Deputy MacLochlainn

31 August 2023
michcholm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for conversation on the impact of tourism in the Donegal gaeltacht

31 August 2023
speeding aug31
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny driver arrested for speeding

31 August 2023
Advertisement

