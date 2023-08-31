Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Hundreds of children with disabilities badly failed in Donegal – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has said that hundreds of children with disabilities and their families are being badly failed in Donegal.

Deputy Padraig McLochlainn said that while local TDs and HSE Forum Member Councillors will meet with senior HSE management, he is appealing for the Health Minister to work to fulfil vacancies for key positions in the Children’s Disability Network Teams.

The Sinn Fein deputy said the level of vacancies is now in crisis, forcing families to wait unacceptable lengths of time for much needed care:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was Ireland’s fifth most overcrowded hospital during August

31 August 2023
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hundreds of children with disabilities badly failed in Donegal – Deputy MacLochlainn

31 August 2023
michcholm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for conversation on the impact of tourism in the Donegal gaeltacht

31 August 2023
speeding aug31
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny driver arrested for speeding

31 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

LUH was Ireland’s fifth most overcrowded hospital during August

31 August 2023
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hundreds of children with disabilities badly failed in Donegal – Deputy MacLochlainn

31 August 2023
michcholm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for conversation on the impact of tourism in the Donegal gaeltacht

31 August 2023
speeding aug31
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny driver arrested for speeding

31 August 2023
student cost
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny remains cheapest student town in Ireland

31 August 2023
hse logo
News, Top Stories

HSE responds to CAMHS concerns

31 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube