Hundreds of children with disabilities badly failed in Donegal – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has said that hundreds of children with disabilities and their families are being badly failed in Donegal.

Deputy Padraig McLochlainn said that while local TDs and HSE Forum Member Councillors will meet with senior HSE management, he is appealing for the Health Minister to work to fulfil vacancies for key positions in the Children’s Disability Network Teams.

The Sinn Fein deputy said the level of vacancies is now in crisis, forcing families to wait unacceptable lengths of time for much needed care: