Two drivers were clocked speeding yesterday by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit.

One was detected travelling at 138KPH in a 100KPH speed zone and was issue a Fixed Charge Penalty notice.

Meanwhile, another driver was arrested and charged to appear in court after they were driving 160KPH in a 100KPH speed zone.

Gardaí are urging road users to slow down to save lives.